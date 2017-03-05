– Earlier this month, Bruce Prichard returned to work for TNA and Impact Wrestling. However, as recently as a month ago, ESPN interviewed Bruce Prichard, and Prichard said TNA doesn’t know what it wants to do. Prichard discussed a number of subjects in the interview, including working for TNA under Dixie Carter. Below are some highlights.

Prichard on how Dixie Carter would drive him nuts: “I think you should pick who you want to be on the outside the ring, and if you want to let people in [to see the real person behind the scenes], then let them in — but you can’t let them in one hour and kick them out the next. [Former TNA owner] Dixie Carter would drive me nuts, because she would play a character on TV, and she would play a character on her Twitter account, but then on the same Twitter account in a span of minutes she would go back to being just regular Dixie. It’s confusing to whomever it is you are speaking to at the time.”

Prichard on why WWE no longer wants heat that would make fans want to personally hurt a wrestler: “The WWE has become so homogenized that white heat would be bad for them. That would be a negative. However, I do think that good old-fashioned “I hate you” heat was good for the business of selling tickets. I think it’s an element that needs to be there, but I think now it’s gone so far the other way in that aspect that it may be not able to come back.”

Prichard on TNA doesn’t know what it wants to do: “No, they don’t. For the three years I was there, I asked TNA’s management one question: What business are we in? Are we in the television business? Are we in the wrestling business? Are we in the live promotion business? Tell me who your audience is and tell me who you are selling to. And they never could. You can be in all of those businesses, but you can’t be in one business one day and another business the next. It doesn’t work.”