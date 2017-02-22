– Bruiser Bedlam, who wrestled as Johnny K-9 in WWE in the mid-1980s, has passed away. PWInsider reports that the wrestler, real name Ion William Croitoru, found dead in a Toronto halfway house at the age of fifty-one. He had been living at the house since being paroled from a prison term for conspiracy to commit murder.

Croitoru began his professional wrestling career in 1984, debuting for Stampede Wrestling. He worked various indies before debuting as an enhancement talent as Johnny K-9 where he often teamed with Barry Orton. After leaving WWE he went on to work in Japan, with stints in the likes of New Japan Pro Wrestling and FMW. In the mid-1990s he worked in Smokey Mountain Wrestling as Bruiser Bedlam and was managed by Jim Cornette amidst a feud between Cornette and Bob Armstrong. He had a brief reign as the SMW Beat the Champ Television Champion.

Croitoru’s wrestling career was married by a series of legal troubles, including a ten-month sentence in 1991 for trafficking cocaine and a seven-month sentence for assault. He was president of the Hamilton, Ontario chapter of the Satan’s Choice Outlaw motorcycle club and after being kicked out of a strip club for wearing gang colors decided to bomb a police station. He was ultimately sentenced to thirty-three months in prison in 1998.

He was then charged in 2009 for consiracy to commit murder for allegedly plotting to kill the Bacon Brothers and other members of the Red Scorpions gang. He pled guilty to conspiracy charges and was sentenced to thirteen years in prison, ultimately being incarcerated for four years and eight months. He had earlier been turned down for parole after admitting he agreed to help with the murders to get over with the members of the gang, but had no intentions on following through.