Bubba Dudley Explains How Vince McMahon Would Have Handled The Finish of The Oscars Last Night

February 27, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– During last night’s airing of 89th Academy Awards ceremony,Moonlight took home Best Picture despite not initially being named, as Faye Dunaway initially declared La La Land to be the winner. Warren Beatty being handed the wrong envelope as he went on stage caused the error. Bubba Dudley took to Twitter, joking about how WWE’s Vince McMahon would have handled things…

