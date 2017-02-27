– During last night’s airing of 89th Academy Awards ceremony,Moonlight took home Best Picture despite not initially being named, as Faye Dunaway initially declared La La Land to be the winner. Warren Beatty being handed the wrong envelope as he went on stage caused the error. Bubba Dudley took to Twitter, joking about how WWE’s Vince McMahon would have handled things…

If VKM was in charge of the #Oscars , he would have made them all go back out and do the finish again!! #Oscarsfail 😂 — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) February 27, 2017