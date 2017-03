– Bubba Ray Dudley took to Twitter last night to comment on his ROH debut. Dudley, who appeared at Manhattan Mayhem and put Adam Cole through a table, posted the following picture and caption to Twitter alongside the Hardy Boys:

Still the talk of the wrestling biz. Now thats how you make a DELIGHTFUL impact. pic.twitter.com/zOeMIPdclY — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) March 5, 2017