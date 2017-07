– Ring of Honor announced today that Bullet Club vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon will main event the August 18th War of the Worlds UK: London show. The match will feature Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi w/Daryl, BUSHI, EVIL, & SANADA vs. Cody, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, & The Young Bucks.