– Bully Ray recently spoke with The Sporting News, and spoke about his goals in signing with ROH. Here is what he had to say…

“What I’m looking to do here is what Terry Funk did for ECW in ’94 and ’95 and that’s add name credibility to the product. In no way, shape, or form am I saying that I’m nearly as great as Terry Funk or the performer that Terry Funk is because, to me, Terry Funk is the be-all and end-all when it comes to professional wrestlers. I’m just hoping that Bully Ray can put more eyes on the product of Ring of Honor and what I’m really hoping for is that Bully Ray can bring the art of storytelling to Ring of Honor. We already know Ring of Honor has the best wrestlers in the world. We all know that those guys can go out there and tear the house down and have phenomenal wrestling matches.”