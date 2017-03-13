wrestling / News
Card For Friday’s TNA One Night Only: Rivals PPV
March 13, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the match listing for Friday’s TNA One Night Only: Rivals PPV, which is titled One Night Only: Rivals. 411 will have live coverage of the show on Friday night.
* DJ Z vs. Trevor Lee
* Braxton Sutter vs. Spud
* James Storm vs. Mahabali Shera
* Aron Rex vs. Jesse Godderz
* Decay vs. DCC’s Bram and Kingston
* Angelina Love vs. Madison Rayne
* Broken Matt Hardy vs. Drew Galloway
* Moose vs. Mike Bennett
* Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy