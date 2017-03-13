– Here is the match listing for Friday’s TNA One Night Only: Rivals PPV, which is titled One Night Only: Rivals. 411 will have live coverage of the show on Friday night.

* DJ Z vs. Trevor Lee

* Braxton Sutter vs. Spud

* James Storm vs. Mahabali Shera

* Aron Rex vs. Jesse Godderz

* Decay vs. DCC’s Bram and Kingston

* Angelina Love vs. Madison Rayne

* Broken Matt Hardy vs. Drew Galloway

* Moose vs. Mike Bennett

* Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy