– Here is the card for Saturday’s CZW Proving Grounds event. The show takes place at the Flyers Skate Zone, 601 Laurel Oak Road, Voorhees, NJ at 7:30PM…

* Joey Janela and Jeff Cannonball continue their fight against Father Matthew Tremont and Stockade!

* For the CZW World Title, Joe Gacy defends against the returning Chris Dickinson

* CZW World Tag Team Title Match: Scarlet and Graves (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) defend against EYFBO and The Dub Boys

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Conor Claxton finally faces Devon Moore

* Six Man Scramble Match: Tim Donst vs. Ace Austin vs. Alex Daniels vs. Shane Strickland vs. Jake Crist vs. Greg Excellent

* Debut tag team Match: The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy) vs. House of Glory’s Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kennedy)

* Alexander James returns from Germany to face Sami Callihan

* Maxwell Jacob Feinstein to take on Rickey Shane Page

Credit: PWinsider