Card For Saturday’s ROH Manhattan Mayhem Event
March 1, 2017
– Here is the updated card for the March 4th ROH Manhattan Mayhem event:
* ROH Champion Adam Cole vs. Bobby Fish
* ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Jay White & Lio Rush
* ROH TV Champion Marty Scurll vs. Sonjay Dutt
* Dragon Lee vs. Will Ospreay
* Colt Cabana vs. Dalton Castle
* Top Prospect Tournament Semi-Final matches
* Also appearing are Cody Rhodes, Jay Lethal, The Briscoes, ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom, The Rebellion, The Motor City Machineguns, Silas Young and more.