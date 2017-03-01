– Here is the updated card for the March 4th ROH Manhattan Mayhem event:

* ROH Champion Adam Cole vs. Bobby Fish

* ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Jay White & Lio Rush

* ROH TV Champion Marty Scurll vs. Sonjay Dutt

* Dragon Lee vs. Will Ospreay

* Colt Cabana vs. Dalton Castle

* Top Prospect Tournament Semi-Final matches

* Also appearing are Cody Rhodes, Jay Lethal, The Briscoes, ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom, The Rebellion, The Motor City Machineguns, Silas Young and more.