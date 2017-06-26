– Here is the card for Sunday’s Impact Slammiversary PPV; 411 will have live coverage of the show starting at 8PM ET…

* Champion vs. Champion: Impact Champion Bobby Lashley vs. GFW Champion Alberto el Patron

* Best of Three Falls X-Division Championship Match: Champion Sonjay Dutt vs. Low Ki

* Jeremy Borash & Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Match: Knockouts Champion Rosemary vs. GFW Women’s Champion Sienna

* Full Metal Mayhem: Davey Richards and Angelina Love vs. Eddie and Alisha Edwards

* Strap Match: James Storm vs. EC3

* Moose & DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Chris Adonis