– Here is the card for Sunday’s Road to SAKURA GENESIS 2017 event, the show airs at 4:30AM ET on New Japan World; 411 will have live coverage of the show…

* Tomoyuki Oka vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Tiger Mask IV, Jushin Liger, and Hirai Kawato vs. TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, and Takashi Iizuka

* Togi Makabe, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. David Finlay and War Machine

* Jado, Gedo, and Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Minoru Suzuki

* Beretta, Toru Yano, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Chase Owens, Kenny Omega, and Yujiro Takahashi

* Ryusuke Taguchi, KUSHIDA, Manabu Nakanishi, Juice Robinson and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi, EVIL

* YOSHI-HASHI and Kazuchika Okada vs. Yuji Nagata and Katsuyori Shibata