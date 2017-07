– Here is the card for tomorrow’s NJPW Lion’s Gate Project7 event, which will air on New Japan World at 6AM ET.

* Syota Umino vs. Ren Narita

* Tetsuhiro Yagi vs. TAKA Michinoku

* DINOSAUR TAKUMA & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Katsuya Kitamura and Manabu Nakanishi

* Hirai Kawato vs. Dick Togo

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Tomoyuki Oka

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Koji Iwamoto

* Yuji Nagata vs. GO Asakawa (replacing Ayato Yoshida, who unfortunately fractured his jaw)