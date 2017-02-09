wrestling / News
Card For Tomorrow’s TNA One Night Only: Joker’s Wild PPV
February 9, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the card for tomorrow’s TNA One Night Only: Joker’s Wild PPV; 411 will have live coverage of the show starting at 8PM ET…
* Davey Richards & Moose vs. Broken Matt & Trevor Lee
* Aron Rex & Spud vs. Bad Bones & Jesse Godderz
* The DCC-Kingston & Bram vs. Robbie E & Shera
* Mike Bennett & Braxton Sutter vs. Tyrus & Crazy Steve
* DJZ & Jeff Hardy vs. Eli Drake & Paredyse (OVW/GFW)
* Sienna & Jade vs. Laurel Van Ness & Allie
* Caleb Konley & Eddie Edwards vs. Andrew Everett & Marshe Rocket
* A gauntlet featuring the winners, fighting for $100,000