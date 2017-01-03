– Here is the updated card for New Japan’s WrestleKingdom 11 event, which will air live on New Japan World on January 4th. 411 will have live coverage of the event starting at 2AM ET…

* The New Japan Rambo (Pre-show royal rumble style, get everyone on the card match featuring returning legends and sometimes surprise outsiders.)

* Tiger Mask W vs. Tiger Mask Dark

* NEVER 6 Man Title Match: Champions David Finlay, Ricochet & Kojima vs. BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA vs. Jado, YOSHI-HASHI & Ospreay vs. Fale, Yujiro, Hangman Page

* Cody vs. Juice Robinson

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match: Champions Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. RPG Vice (Beretta & Rocky Romero)

* ROH Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match: Champion KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* NEVER Openweight Title Match: Champion Katsuyouri Shibata vs. Hirooki Goto

* IWGP Intercontinental Title Match: Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions G.O.D (Tanga Roa & Tama Tonga) vs. vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano vs. TEAM GBH (Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe)

* IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega