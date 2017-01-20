– Here is the card for tonight’s AAW: Don’t Stop Believing event. The show takes place at 115 Bourbon Street (3359 w 115th Street Merrionette Park, IL) with the following card…

1. Steel Cage Match: Oi4k (Dave & Jake Crist with JT Davidson) vs. Eddie Kingston & Homicide

2. AAW Heavyweight Champion Sami Callihan has an open challenge!

3. AAW Heritage Champion ACH & Rey Fenix vs. Brian Cage & Michael Elgin

4. AAW Tag Team Titles Match: Andrew Everett & Jack Evans vs. The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett)

5. Non-Title Match: Shimmer Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Angelina Love

6. Drew Galloway vs. Silas Young

7. Abyss vs. Colt Cabana

8. Matt Sydal vs. Davey Richards

9. Moose vs. AR Fox vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. DJ Z