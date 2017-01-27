– Here is the card for tonight’s Evolve 76iPPV, which will air on FloSlam…

* The Main Event: Chris Hero vs. Keith Lee

* Main Event #2 – EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match: Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb with Stokely Hathaway

* Grudge Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

* Matt Riddle vs. ACH

* DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid

* Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa

* Chris Dickinson vs. Darby Allin

– 411 will have live coverage of the show tonight at 9PM ET…