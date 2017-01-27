wrestling / News
Card For Tonight’s Evolve 76 iPPV
– Here is the card for tonight’s Evolve 76iPPV, which will air on FloSlam…
* The Main Event: Chris Hero vs. Keith Lee
* Main Event #2 – EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match: Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb with Stokely Hathaway
* Grudge Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers
* Matt Riddle vs. ACH
* DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid
* Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa
* Chris Dickinson vs. Darby Allin
– 411 will have live coverage of the show tonight at 9PM ET…