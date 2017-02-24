wrestling / News
Card For Tonight’s EVOLVE 78 iPPV
February 24, 2017
– Here is the card for tonight’s EVOLVE 78 iPPV event, which is available to watch via FloSlam. 411 will have live coverage of tonight’s show starting at 8PM ET…
* EVOLVE Title Match: Champion Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway defends vs. Fred Yehi
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Keith Lee
* Drew Galloway vs. Jeff Cobb
* Tracy Williams vs. ACH
* Matt Riddle vs. Anthony Henry
* Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jason Kincaid
* Jaka & Chris Dickinson vs. The Gatekeepers
* Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory