– Here is the card for tonight’s EVOLVE 78 iPPV event, which is available to watch via FloSlam. 411 will have live coverage of tonight’s show starting at 8PM ET…

* EVOLVE Title Match: Champion Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway defends vs. Fred Yehi

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Keith Lee

* Drew Galloway vs. Jeff Cobb

* Tracy Williams vs. ACH

* Matt Riddle vs. Anthony Henry

* Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Jason Kincaid

* Jaka & Chris Dickinson vs. The Gatekeepers

* Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory