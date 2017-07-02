– Here is the card for tonight’s NJPW G1 Special in The USA special, make sure to join 411 for live coverage starting at 8PM ET…

* US Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr

* US Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Kenny Omega vs. Jay Lethal

* Finals of the US Title Tournament

* IWGP IC Title Match: Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Billy Gunn

* IWGP Junior Tag Title Match: Champions The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice

* More to be added