wrestling / News
Card For Tonight’s NJPW G1 Special in The USA – Join 411 For Live Converge
July 2, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the card for tonight’s NJPW G1 Special in The USA special, make sure to join 411 for live coverage starting at 8PM ET…
* US Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr
* US Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Kenny Omega vs. Jay Lethal
* Finals of the US Title Tournament
* IWGP IC Title Match: Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Billy Gunn
* IWGP Junior Tag Title Match: Champions The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice
* More to be added