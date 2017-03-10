– Here us the card for tonight’s ROH 15th Anniversary show. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 9PM ET for our live coverage of the show…

* ROH Title Match: Champion Adam Cole vs. Christopher Daniels

* ROH TV Title Match: Champion Marty Scurll vs. Lio Rush

* Las Vegas Street Fight (ROH Tag Team Title Match): Champions The Broken Hardys vs. The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice

* ROH Six-Man Title Match: Champions The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

* #1 Contender’s Match: Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish

* The Briscoes & Bully Ray vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr & War Machine