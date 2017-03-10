wrestling / News
Card For Tonight’s ROH 15th Anniversary PPV – Join 411 at 9PM ET For Our Live Coverage
March 10, 2017 | Posted by
– Here us the card for tonight’s ROH 15th Anniversary show. Make sure to join 411 tonight at 9PM ET for our live coverage of the show…
* ROH Title Match: Champion Adam Cole vs. Christopher Daniels
* ROH TV Title Match: Champion Marty Scurll vs. Lio Rush
* Las Vegas Street Fight (ROH Tag Team Title Match): Champions The Broken Hardys vs. The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice
* ROH Six-Man Title Match: Champions The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys
* #1 Contender’s Match: Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish
* The Briscoes & Bully Ray vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr & War Machine