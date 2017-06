– Here is the card for tonight’s Style Battle S1:E5 event, which will air on FloSlam

* WWN Championship Match Champion Matt Riddle defends vs. Martin Stone

* Bracket A Match:Fred Yehi vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

* Bracket A Match:Teddy Stigma vs. Francisco Ciatso

* Bracket B Match:Anthony Henry vs. Matt Tremont

* Bracket B Match:Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Lloyd

* Non-Tournament Six Man Mayhem Featuring AR Fox