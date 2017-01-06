wrestling / News
Card For Tonight’s TNA One Night Only LIVE: January PPV – Join 411 For Our Live Coverage at 8PM ET
January 6, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is what has been announced for tonight’s TNA One Night Only LIVE: January PPV. 411 will have live coverage of the show, starting at 8PM ET…
* No Holds Barred Non-Title Match: Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Mike Bennett
* Knockouts Title Match: Champion Rosemary vs. Sienna
* X-Division Title Match: Champion DJ Z vs. TBA vs. TBD vs. ???
* Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Broken Hardys vs. Eli Drake and a Mystery Partner