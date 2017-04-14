wrestling / News
Card For Tonight’s TNA One Night Only PPV – Join 411 at 8PM ET For Our Live Coverage
April 14, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the card for tonight’s TNA One Night Only PPV; 411 will have live coverage of the show at 8PM ET…
* Larel Van Ness vs. Rachel Ellering
* Angelina Love vs. Kayci Quinn
* Leva Bates vs. Allie
* Diamanté vs. Amanda Carolina Rodriguez
* Rosemary vs. MJ Jenkins
* Alisha Edwards vs. Sienna
* Santana Garrett vs. Brandi Rhodes
* ODB vs. Rebel
* The winners face off in a final match