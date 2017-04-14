– Here is the card for tonight’s TNA One Night Only PPV; 411 will have live coverage of the show at 8PM ET…

* Larel Van Ness vs. Rachel Ellering

* Angelina Love vs. Kayci Quinn

* Leva Bates vs. Allie

* Diamanté vs. Amanda Carolina Rodriguez

* Rosemary vs. MJ Jenkins

* Alisha Edwards vs. Sienna

* Santana Garrett vs. Brandi Rhodes

* ODB vs. Rebel

* The winners face off in a final match