Card For Tonight’s WWE Event at Madison Square Garden

December 26, 2016 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is the card for tonight’s WWE Smackdown nard event at Madison Square Garden in New York…

* WWE champion AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton vs. American Alpha vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. Rhyno & Heath Slater vs. The Ascension
* WWE Intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz (w Maryse) in a steel cage match.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch
* Kalisto vs. Baron Corbin
* Apollo Crews & Jack Swagger & Mojo Rawley vs. The Vaudevillains & Curt Hawkins
* Carmella vs. Nikki Bella

