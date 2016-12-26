– Here is the card for tonight’s WWE Smackdown nard event at Madison Square Garden in New York…

* WWE champion AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions Bray Wyatt & Randy Orton vs. American Alpha vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. Rhyno & Heath Slater vs. The Ascension

* WWE Intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz (w Maryse) in a steel cage match.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch

* Kalisto vs. Baron Corbin

* Apollo Crews & Jack Swagger & Mojo Rawley vs. The Vaudevillains & Curt Hawkins

* Carmella vs. Nikki Bella

Credit: Pwinsider.com