wrestling / News
Card Revealed For April 14th WWE Raw Live Event
March 8, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is the advertised card for the April 14th WWE Raw event at The Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island…
* Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
* Raw Tag Team Championship: New Day vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Gallows & Anderson
* Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe
* WWE Raw Women’s Champ Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax
* Finn Balor vs. Rusev (with Lana)
* Big Show vs. Jinder Mahal
* Rich Swann vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champ Neville.
Credit: pwinsider.com