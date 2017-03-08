– Here is the advertised card for the April 14th WWE Raw event at The Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island…

* Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

* Raw Tag Team Championship: New Day vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Gallows & Anderson

* Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe

* WWE Raw Women’s Champ Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax

* Finn Balor vs. Rusev (with Lana)

* Big Show vs. Jinder Mahal

* Rich Swann vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champ Neville.

