Cards For This Weekend’s EVOLVE 86 & 87 Events – Join 411 For Live Coverage Of Both Shows
– Here are the updated cards for this weekend’s EVOLVE 86 & 87 events. The events will air on FloSlam, 411 will have live coverage of the shows…
EVOLVE 86 (Saturday at 7PM ET)
* Matt Riddle vs. Zack Sabre Jr. in a non-title Battle of Champions
* Keith Lee vs. Ethan Page in a Grudge Match
* ACH vs. Chris Dickinson
* Jaka vs. Fred Yehi
* Jason Kincaid vs. Tracy Williams
* Timothy Thatcher vs. Austin Theory
EVOLVE 87 (Sunday at 6PM ET)
* WWN Championship Match (If Riddle Is Still Champion): Matt Riddle defends vs. Keith Lee
* EVOLVE Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka
* Chris Dickinson vs. Fred Yehi
* Trent Baretta vs. Austin Theory
* ACH vs. Tracy Williams
* Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. Jason Kincaid