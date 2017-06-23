– Here are the updated cards for this weekend’s EVOLVE 86 & 87 events. The events will air on FloSlam, 411 will have live coverage of the shows…

EVOLVE 86 (Saturday at 7PM ET)

* Matt Riddle vs. Zack Sabre Jr. in a non-title Battle of Champions

* Keith Lee vs. Ethan Page in a Grudge Match

* ACH vs. Chris Dickinson

* Jaka vs. Fred Yehi

* Jason Kincaid vs. Tracy Williams

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Austin Theory

EVOLVE 87 (Sunday at 6PM ET)

* WWN Championship Match (If Riddle Is Still Champion): Matt Riddle defends vs. Keith Lee

* EVOLVE Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka

* Chris Dickinson vs. Fred Yehi

* Trent Baretta vs. Austin Theory

* ACH vs. Tracy Williams

* Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. Jason Kincaid