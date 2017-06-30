– Here are the cards for this weekend’s NJPW US G1 special events; 411 will have live coverage of both shows…

July 1st in Long Beach (Airing on AXS TV):

* Roppongi Vice, Will Ospreay, & The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale

* Titan, Dragon Lee, Volafor Jr, & Jushin Liger vs. EVIL, BUSHI, SANADA, & Hiromu Takahashi

* US Title Tournament Match: Jay Lethal vs. Hangman Page

* US Title Tournament Match: Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr

* Davis Finlay, Jay White, KUSHIDA, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sho Tanaka, Yohei Komatsu, Yoshitatsu , & Billy Gunn

* IWGP Tag Title Match: Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. War Machine

* US Title Tournament Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito

* US Title Tournament Match: Michael Elgin vs. Kenny Omega

* IWGP Title Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Cody

July 2nd in Long Beach (Airing on New Japan World):

* Semifinals of the US Title Tournament

* Finals of the US Title Tournament

* IWGP IC Title Match: Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Billy Gunn

* IWGP Junior Tag Title Match: Champions The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice