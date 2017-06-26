wrestling / News
Cards For This Weekend’s NJPW US G1 Specials
– Here are the cards for this weekend’s NJPW US G1 special events; 411 will have live coverage of both shows…
July 1st in Long Beach (Airing on AXS TV):
* Roppongi Vice, Will Ospreay, & The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Yujiro Takahashi, & Bad Luck Fale
* Titan, Dragon Lee, Volafor Jr, & Jushin Liger vs. EVIL, BUSHI, SANADA, & Hiromu Takahashi
* US Title Tournament Match: Jay Lethal vs. Hangman Page
* US Title Tournament Match: Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr
* Davis Finlay, Jay White, KUSHIDA, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sho Tanaka, Yohei Komatsu, Yoshitatsu , & Billy Gunn
* IWGP Tag Title Match: Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. War Machine
* US Title Tournament Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito
* US Title Tournament Match: Michael Elgin vs. Kenny Omega
* IWGP Title Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Cody
July 2nd in Long Beach (Airing on New Japan World):
* Semifinals of the US Title Tournament
* Finals of the US Title Tournament
* IWGP IC Title Match: Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Billy Gunn
* IWGP Junior Tag Title Match: Champions The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice