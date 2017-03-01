– Carmella and James Ellsworth posted the following on twitter, commenting on next week’s match with John Cena and Nikki Bella on WWE Smackdown Live…

Um hope @CarmellaWWE isn't mad at me, but we can win! We can do anything together "Any Man or woman with two hands has a fighting chance! https://t.co/uB9LD1IKIs — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) March 1, 2017

In case anyone needs a reminder of why Nikki @BellaTwins is teaming with her man next week.. https://t.co/ey4iu9WBwY 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽 — Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) March 1, 2017