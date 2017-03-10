In an interview with DC 101, Carmella spoke about the difference between NXT and Smackdown Live, wanting to join the Smackdown Women’s title match and more. Here are highlights:

On Smackdown having more opportunities than NXT: “I have had way more opportunity on Smackdown Live than I ever did at NXT. And NXT is developmental, it’s the land of opportunity in and of itself. So to see that they held up their words with the land of opportunity. I mean, it’s just been such an amazing experience from the day I started on Smackdown.”

On the Smackdown Women’s title match at Wrestlemania: “If you saw Smackdown Live this past Tuesday, Daniel Bryan made the announcement that Alexa Bliss will defend her championship against every active woman on that roster so you better believe I’m going to do whatever it takes to get in that match.”

On her Wrestlemania outfit: “Are you kidding, my outfit is going to be so over the top! It’s going to be so insane, people are going to look at me and say what the hell are you wearing cause that’s how I do it. I’m the Princess of Staten Island. You gotta go big or go home, baby!”

On Randy Orton burning down the Wyatt compound: “Everybody was shocked by that. No one was expecting it. You know when Randy said he wasn’t going to fight Bray at WrestleMania and then that happened it was such a shock. I think that’s why Smackdown is so good. So unexpected, it’s so different. And now they’re gong to be facing each other one of the main events at WrestleMania. So everyone is going to be on the edge of their seats to see what happens there.”

On being a part of Wrestlemania: “Just to be even able to be out there at WrestleMania, which I’m crossing my fingers that that will happen. It’s going to be so surreal. I remember watching it last year and knowing, like, that my boys were going up. And I knew that I wasn’t going to be there. I was going to be at NXT thinking, “Okay I need to work as hard as I possibly can” to make sure I’m here next year and now it could possibly happen so it’s like a dream come true.”