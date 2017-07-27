Alberto el Patron and Paige’s lawyer Keith McMahon posted a message on Twitter last night with photos of a case report for the Orlando, Florida airport incident on July 9 involving the two wrestlers. The report lists Jose Rodriguez (Patron) as the victim. Paige was not identified as the offender, although previous reports and public statements have said she was under investigation. The case report did state that she wasn’t suspected of using drugs or alcohol. The weapon is listed as “Hands/Fist/Feet.”

In the same post, McMahon went after the media for “false reports” from “untrained reporters” not doing proper research. He added that the case report shows there wasn’t any “physical harm” or arrests. He claimed the incident was “an argument between a couple that others exploited.”

PWInsider adds that Orlando Police previously said Paige could be charged with domestic violence battery due to the evidence, but that would be the decision of the State Prosecutor’s Office. Charges have yet to be filed. Paige has already said that she was the aggressor in the ordeal. If she is charged, she would be suspended indefinitely by WWE due to their domestic abuse policy. If she is convicted, she would be fired.

GFW previously suspended Patron when he was suspected of being the aggressor and have yet to lift that suspension. Dutch Mantel said in a media teleconference yesterday that the company is investigating and Anthem Media is taking it “very seriously.”