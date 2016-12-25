wrestling / News
Cesaro, Rusev, James Ellsworth and More Spread Holiday Cheer
December 25, 2016 | Posted by
– WWE’s stars have taken to Instagram to spread some Christmas and holiday wishes. You can see posts by Cesaro, Karl Anderson, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella, James Ellsworth, Rusev and Johnny Gargano below:
I started my journey on this day, Christmas Eve 2000 in front of a handful of people in Essen Germany. If you have a dream, follow it with all your heart, don't let anything stop you. Not even Christmas ??. I'll be back in a ring in 2 days and can't wait. Love what you do #ChampionTeam #RAW Happy Holidays! #??life