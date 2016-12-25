I started my journey on this day, Christmas Eve 2000 in front of a handful of people in Essen Germany. If you have a dream, follow it with all your heart, don't let anything stop you. Not even Christmas ??. I'll be back in a ring in 2 days and can't wait. Love what you do #ChampionTeam #RAW Happy Holidays! #??life

A photo posted by Cesaro (@wwecesaro) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:26pm PST