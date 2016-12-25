wrestling / News

Cesaro, Rusev, James Ellsworth and More Spread Holiday Cheer

December 25, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE’s stars have taken to Instagram to spread some Christmas and holiday wishes. You can see posts by Cesaro, Karl Anderson, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella, James Ellsworth, Rusev and Johnny Gargano below:

Merry Christmas from #TheClub

A photo posted by Karl (@karlandersonwwe) on

Merry Christmas Everyone!!

A photo posted by James Ellsworth (@jamesellsworthwrestling) on

??????? #specialtimeofyear

A photo posted by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on

New Merch….. crushing it #christmas

A photo posted by Miroslav Barnyashev (@rusevig) on

Merry Christmas to all.

A photo posted by Johnny Gargano (@thejohnnygargano) on

