– Cesaro and Sheamus are set for the Royal Rumble match and will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships tonight on Raw. The two announced on Twitter that they’re enterting the Rumble, after which WWE announced that they will face Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson tonight:

Only 5 greats have ever won the #RoyalRumble more than once… In 2017 I will be the 6th. #iamintheRumble — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 16, 2017