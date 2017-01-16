wrestling / News

Cesaro & Sheamus Enter Royal Rumble, Will Defend Titles on Raw

January 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
cesaro-sheamus-raw-10917

– Cesaro and Sheamus are set for the Royal Rumble match and will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships tonight on Raw. The two announced on Twitter that they’re enterting the Rumble, after which WWE announced that they will face Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson tonight:

article topics :

Cesaro, RAW, Royal Rumble, Sheamus, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading