– Chad Gable spoke with SI for a new interview. Highlights are below:

On his WrestleMania goal: “In amateur wrestling, my goal was always to get to the Olympics. My goal in WWE is to make it to WrestleMania 34 with my partner and win the tag team titles. I’d love to be in a spot where we are defending the titles at next year’s ‘Mania, and hopefully that is in a marquee match in a prime place on the card. We can show people that tag team wrestling is, in my opinion, the greatest form of pro wrestling.”

On a possible storyline with Kurt Angle: “I saw Kurt at the hotel during WrestleMania weekend, and he still trains really hard. I figure there will be sometime when he is going to stop, but after watching him train, it doesn’t look like it. Jason and I are both very excited to sit and chat with him, and hopefully pick his brain. He carved the path that we’re following, he set the example for what we want to do, and he’s the best in the world at it.”