– Chad Gable and Jason Jordan’s days as a tag team are reportedly done. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Jordan’s move to Raw as part of his storyline with Kurt Angle will put an end to the team, as Gable will be staying on Smackdown.

According to the site, Jordan will be receiving a midcard push after the storyline reveal this week that he is Kurt Angle’s son. The storyline is planned to be a central one on Raw over the next few months, with his relationship with Angle growing as the latter tries to be a father figure for Jordan.

As of now, there are no immediate plans to bring Gable to Raw.