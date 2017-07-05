– Here is a Smackdown fallout video, featuring Chad Gable commenting on his recent singles matches. Gable says it’s great to have the strong singles showings and he wants to be competing against the top guys. He lost to AJ Styles, but losses can be good. He lost in his amateur wrestling days, but those losses are what made him the guy that was able to make an Olympic team. But with that being said, he has no plans to make losing a habit because he doesn’t lose to the same person twice.

In regards to American Alpha, Gable says that they still both thrive on competition and that they had a run with the belts but have been pushed to the back of the line. Gable says Jordan supports his singles outings 100% and that when Jordan gets his chance, he will show what Gable did, and that is that they can hang with any man on the roster.