– Chael Sonnen spoke with Channel Guide Magazine for a new interview promoting his appearance on Celebrity Apprentice. Some highlights are below:

On WWE’s current state: “WWE has been hurting for stars for a while. They’ve done a really great job with what they have. Somebody needs to emerge though. Now is the perfect opportunity. I do feel like when I watch it that there are guys in the back who haven’t figured out the bureaucracy yet of how to break through. There is no clearer, more opportune of a time than right now. I’m just waiting for that guy to come forward and have their Steve Austin moment and grab control of this thing.”

On superstars breaking through in WWE: “It’s going to take some courage. Somebody is going to have to do it. They are going to have to get a script one day and say, ‘That’s not right.’ They grab a microphone on live TV, put their job on the line and go for it. That’s how it works. It looks like creative has such control over these guys; they just don’t want to see that. But that is what it’s going to take. The time is right now. They are looking for a star, and the fans are looking for a guy they can truly get behind. Somebody needs to step up and do it.”

On Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg at Survivor Series: “The squash match between Lesnar and Goldberg was brilliant. It was brilliant booking. I did not see it coming. In a million years, I did not see that coming. Wrestling needed one of those ‘Oh Wow!’ moments. I thought it was great and very clever. One of the reasons I didn’t see it coming is that we were told as fans that the Goldberg appearance was a one-off. This was billed as his final appearance. So obviously he wouldn’t go over. That was the part WWE swerved us. They had him locked in for a deal further than that. I thought it was fun.”