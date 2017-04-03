– WWE announced that the Hardy Boys will make their Raw in-ring return tonight, defending their newly-won titles against the former champions. Matt and Jeff Hardy will defend the Raw Tag Team Championships that they won at WrestleMania against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

It is worth noting that the company continues to play with the Broken Hardys gimmick in their announcement and social media posts. In the Raw preview, the Tag Team Championship match blurb begins with “Delightful! Exquisite! Wonderful! The return of Matt & Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania was all that and much more, especially when they ended the reign of Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions.”

Raw takes place tonight from the Amway Center in Orlando and airs live on USA Network.