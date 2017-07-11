– Championship Wrestling from Hollywood is getting a big TV expansion this fall. The company announced on Tuesaday that they will be added to 110 of The CW Network’s CW Plus affiliates on October 7th. The CW Plus distributes programming exclusively to smaller television markets with 24/7 programming, with The CW’s primetime schedule as its centerpiece. The program reaches approxmiately 12.8 million homes.

“CWFH has come a very long way. Our company has been around for 14 years and we’ve always have had some sort of television presentation, but it wasn’t until KDOC-TV in Los Angeles gave us the chance to shine 7 years ago that we hit our stride. Today, I’m proud to add these new CW Plus television stations to our existing distribution. Over the years we’ve been able to establish a loyal fan base and many of those people live in the areas where we’ll be premiering on Oct. 7th. I’m also excited because of the timing. We’ve been planning our upcoming United Wrestling Network World Championship Tournament and this coverage will help us build anticipation to that event. I’d like to thank everyone for their continued support and to everyone who helped craft this syndication.” said CWFH Executive Producer David Marquez.

The CW Plus stations join WVVH-TV New York City, KDOC-TV Los Angeles, KDCO-TV Denver, KWWL-TV Waterloo, WADL-TV Detroit, You Too America, Tuff TV and FITE as a part of the company’s weekly distribution.