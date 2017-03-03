According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, not on a guaranteed contract, there has been a change to how they are being paid. Going forward, those talents will no longer be paid per episode on impact they appear on, but will instead be paid per day. Basically if a talent tapes parts of two episodes at the same taping, or do a taped PPV match and an Impact match on the same show, they would have been paid previously per episode appearing; now they will only be paid once, for that day of taping.