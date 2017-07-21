– WWE posted the following video of Charlotte Flair at San Diego Comic-Con talking about her new book with her father Ric, titled Second Nature. Charlotte says that she had to journal a lot to write the book and is excited to share her story with the world. She added that she hopes that her experiences can motivate and inspire other men and women around the world.

The book is set to be released on September 19th and was co-written by Brian Shields. You can pre-order it here.