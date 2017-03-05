– Charlotte Flair spoke with RTE for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On women having body image issues: “Negative comments in terms of body image are the hardest thing the women probably struggle with. But I think the best thing that we can do as WWE superstars is taking that negativity and using it in a positive way, because there are so many young kids on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to not send the message of hate on to. [We need to] ignore if someone is saying something bad, and not add fuel to the fire.”

On how she deals with the negativity: “No one ever has a chance to get to know the real me because I do play a bad guy, and sometimes it’s hard to soak in the comments or the negativity because that’s the response you want to illicit. I am a normal person, but that’s part of the job. I’m playing a character and that’s my role.”

On being a role model: “This wasn’t a journey I thought I’d ever take. To know how far I’ve come as a person and an entertainer and a businesswoman, I just hope I represent independence and intelligence and athleticism – everything that a woman should want to be. That is a message I hope to send and that I know all the other women hope to send: that no matter what your job is or what you want to achieve in life, anything you set your mind to, you can do.”