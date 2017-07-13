– Charlotte Flair spoke with the Pensacola News Journal for a new interview. Highlights are below:

On not getting complacent and making the most of opportunities: “Every time they give us these opportunities, we just have to deliver. I think the women’s tournament happening this week at NXT is a huge step in the right direction. I juts hope it continues to grow the depth of women on both brands — Raw and Smackdown — when women continue to come up from the third brand, which is NXT. I don’t ever want to say, ‘it’s at its height, it’s the greatest,’ because that’s when you get complacent. With the competitive nature, who knows? Maybe one day there will be 20 girls on Raw and 20 girls on Smackdown, but the most important thing is for the women to keep working as hard as they do, and having the fans and the WWE universe invest in us the way they are.”

On being Ric Flair’s daughter: “I think I definitely work out of my father’s shadow, but it was hard in the beginning. But I would never change my last name, and I couldn’t be more proud to carry on his legacy. I don’t think I have anything else to prove, but I never want to stop getting better. My dad spent 40 years working his butt off to create this amazing legacy. For me, I’ve only been doing this 4½ years, so I think I just have to continue to get better and evolve. Who knows what Charlotte Flair will be in two years?”

On working as a babyface: “This is a new transition for me, but I will take it as a challenge to be the best babyface I can be. Obviously, my comfort level with my size, my demeanor and my presence, and where I had elevated myself to, is definitely as a heel. But I’m ready to see what I can do as a babyface!”