– Charlotte Flair spoke with Josh Barnett for USA Today promoting Money In The Bank this weekend. Highlights are below:

On the anticipation for the Women’s Money In The Bank match: “There is a lot of anticipation and an element of what are the girls going to do, especially with the ladders. But I think people should be more excited about the actual briefcase itself and being the first Miss Money in the Bank.”

On Talking Smack: “I like being on Talking Smack because it’s another opportunity to voice my opinion without being in the ring. There are subjects you have to touch base on, but you can go on and you never know what direction the conversation will turn. There’s more freedom.”

On the Mae Young Classic: “It adds more depth and provides more exposure. It will be an opportunity to talk about Mae Young’s history and what she accomplished a bit more. It will get the main roster girls down to NXT to feel the excitement of the tournament. The women have been so busy in the last year that the girls who came from NXT haven’t had the chance to get back to Orlando and see all the buzz about Asuka and what’s happening. I’m excited to just watch the tournament and I hope I can get down there in person. I think it will be awesome.”