In an interview with Noelle Foley for Ringside Collectibles, Charlotte spoke about the possibility of a match with Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

On the possibility of holding the NXT, RAW and Smackdown Women’s titles in her career: “Honestly, I wouldn’t have the opportunity or the ability if it wasn’t for all the amazing women that I work with. I mean, it means a lot to me, it’s crazy, I don’t know. It’s my passion, it’s what I love doing and I literally dedicate almost every second of the day thinking about work.”

On a Wrestlemania match with Ronda Rousey: “Well, I would say that I would still have the undefeated PPV streak, but Bayley crushed that. I would win, and I would show her who the real Four Horsewoman is.”

On the Mae Young Classic: “I sat in the audience – both days – and watched every single match. It made me want to work that much harder, I was so inspired. Especially [because] I had a different background and to watch these women who have traveled all over the world, living their dream and then seeing them in the NXT ring, knowing that their dream is being fulfilled. It’s one more step in the women’s revolution, but it’s also showing the world that we could have a full show of just women. The stories and the impact, aggression, athleticism, and Superstar power is just as evident in women, as it is in men.”