– Charlotte recently spoke with USA Today, here are the highlights…

On being dropped on her head during match with Nia Jax on Raw last Monday: “It didn’t really affect me … That’s up to the viewer on how they viewed it that it looked nasty. It’s going to take a lot more than dropping me on my head to keep me down.”

On if she felt more sore than usual on Tuesday after the match with Nia: “No. Knock on wood, I haven’t missed a live event, I haven’t been injured. I know my body and I’m think I’m extremely well-trained. I looked at it as, ‘Hey, bring it. I’ll see you next time, woman.’ …”

On Losing to Nia in her last match on Raw: “For me, considering it was my last match on RAW, I looked at it Nia takes that win and can build off it because I’m not easy to beat. But I look forward to facing Nia again because I don’t think that rivalry ends there. One day, we’ll be butting heads again.”