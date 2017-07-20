wrestling / News
Check Out The New WWE Dolls, Action Figures & Toys Debuted at SDCC
– Ringside Collectibles posted the following images of the WWE dolls, action figures and toys that debuted at the SDCC…
NEW @MsCharlotteWWE & @SashaBanksWWE 2-Pack! #WWEFashionDolls #WWEDolls #WWESuperstarDolls #SashaBanks #CharlotteFlair #SDCC2017 #SDCC pic.twitter.com/CTbfXLY6Q1
— RingsideCollectibles (@RingsideC) July 20, 2017
#SSCC2017 PREVIEW NIGHT! #Mattel #WWE Display! https://t.co/UYAHzJEIZw! #ComicCon2017 #ComicCon #SDCC pic.twitter.com/E35fQTbFwO
— RingsideCollectibles (@RingsideC) July 20, 2017
NEW #Mattel #WWE #DefiningMoments #ChrisJericho! @IAmJericho #SDCC2017 #SDCC #ComicCon2017 #ComicCon https://t.co/UYAHzJEIZw pic.twitter.com/oyzldSOWJ5
— RingsideCollectibles (@RingsideC) July 20, 2017
#Mattel #WWE Display from #SDCC2017 Preview Night (7/19/17)! https://t.co/BJmazVeIUe #ChrisJericho #Goldberg #MachoMan #ComicCon #SDCC pic.twitter.com/i4TUXFe005
— RingsideCollectibles (@RingsideC) July 20, 2017
NEW #WWEMuscle & Mini Retro Figures in the #Mattel #WWE Display from #SDCC2017 Preview Night 7/19/17 https://t.co/BJmazVeIUe #SDCC #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/vgzpGO8VkN
— RingsideCollectibles (@RingsideC) July 20, 2017
NEW #WWEMuscle & Mini Retro Figures in the #Mattel #WWE Display from #SDCC2017 Preview Night 7/19/17 https://t.co/BJmazVeIUe #SDCC #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/vgzpGO8VkN
— RingsideCollectibles (@RingsideC) July 20, 2017
NEW #WWEMuscle & Mini Retro Figures in the #Mattel #WWE Display from #SDCC2017 Preview Night 7/19/17 https://t.co/BJmazVeIUe #SDCC #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/Q4MIbltkea
— RingsideCollectibles (@RingsideC) July 20, 2017
NEW #WWEMuscle & Mini Retro Figures in the #Mattel #WWE Display from #SDCC2017 Preview Night 7/19/17 https://t.co/BJmazVeIUe #SDCC #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/Q4MIbltkea
— RingsideCollectibles (@RingsideC) July 20, 2017
#Mattel #WWE Battle Packs 48 at #SDCC2017 PREVIEW NIGHT! https://t.co/BJmazVeIUe #ComicCon #ComicCon2017 #SDCC #HypeBros #AmericanAlpha pic.twitter.com/3WQKyD2DVm
— RingsideCollectibles (@RingsideC) July 20, 2017
#WWE Demon @FinnBalor @RingsideC Exclusive #WrestlingBuddy is up for PRE-ORDER! https://t.co/W6C0z3fsq4 #FinnBalor #DemonBalor #BalorClub pic.twitter.com/OznxdQtdk5
— RingsideCollectibles (@RingsideC) July 19, 2017
#Mattel #WWE #NWO #Wolfpac #MachoMan @RingsideC Elite Exclusive PRE-ORDER! Shop: https://t.co/VE6f0Mv2DN #MachoManRandySavage #RandySavage pic.twitter.com/3iUB6IHUL1
— RingsideCollectibles (@RingsideC) July 19, 2017
#WWE Demon @FinnBalor @RingsideC Exclusive #WrestlingBuddy is up for PRE-ORDER! https://t.co/W6C0z3fsq4 #FinnBalor #DemonBalor #BalorClub pic.twitter.com/OznxdQtdk5
— RingsideCollectibles (@RingsideC) July 19, 2017