Check Out The ROH/NJPW Honor Rising Cards For February 26th & 27th
– Here are the updated cards for the ROH/NJPW Honor Rising event. The shows air on New Japan World on February 26th and 27th at 4:30AM ET…
Honor Rising Night One (February 26)
* David Finlay, Juice Robinson & KUSHIDA vs. Jado, Gedo & Silas Young
* Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger & Delirious vs. BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA
* Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada vs. Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale
* War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe) vs. The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson)
* Ryusuke Taguchi, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Dalton Castle vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & Punisher Martinez
* Katsuyori Shibata & Jay Lethal vs. Hangman Page & Cody
* The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) vs. Bullet Club (Adam Cole & Kenny Omega)
Honor Rising Night Two (February 27)
* Henare, David Finlay & KUSHIDA vs. Jado, Gedo & Silas Young
* Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger, Dalton Castle & Delirious vs. Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito
* War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga)
* Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jay Lethal vs. Bullet Club (Hangman Page, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale)
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Champion Hirooki Goto vs. Punisher Martinez
* ROH World Championship: Champion Adam Cole vs. YOSHI-HASHI
* Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe vs. Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Cody & Kenny Omega