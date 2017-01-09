– Here is the trailer for The Jetsons/WWE Crossover, which is titled Robo-WrestleMania…

The film will feature, among other WWE personalities, Roman Reigns, Big Show, Seth Rollins, Alicia Fox, The Usos, Sheamus and Vince McMahon. The plot of the film will see WWE stars and The Jetsons working together to prevent Orbit City from being taken over by The Big Show, who after being frozen in ice for 100 years, now wants to take control.