– This is the second show of Season 18 coming off the big reveal of the “lost” Season 17 (that only has 3 episodes released so far)!

Dez Peloton (Donald Kluger & Jasper Tippins) vs Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream & Ice Cream Junior): As a four-person team, they could be called “The Creamcycles” but today they are across the ring from each other. Dez Peloton hits their leapfrog wheelbarrow then isolate Junior outside the ring for chops, culminating in them gathering a gang of small children to massively chop down the Ice Creams down. They then grab a hair dryer and melt Junior in the corner of the gymnasium, leaving Hijo to fight alone. Hijo gets dragged across the merchandise table, spilling dvd’s everywhere. Jasper gets caught up in the table cloth. Hijo battles back again, having trouble doing damage through the Kluger’s bike helmet before laying them out with a double cold stone stunner. Junior recovers, stealing Kluger’s bike helmet and laying him out with a helmet-assisted head butt. Hijo tries to save Junior but gets pinned by Jasper after a diving cross body. This was a lot of fun!

Winners: Dez Peloton

Mr. Touchdown vs Cajun Crawdad: Ref Troy Nelson has a tense moment as he tries to cut the tape off of Crawdad’s claws before the match begins. They trade holds as the children express confusion as to what a crawfish is. They battle to the outside a few times with Touchdown hitting a moonsault. Crawdad almost wins after a claw to the face and a crab-walk kick. Touchdown finally hits a suplex from the apron to get the three count!

Winner: Mr. Touchdown

Announcer Vlad Radinov hosts a streamer wrapping contest with some kids from the crowd.

Oleg the Usurper vs Wani: Oleg shouts “Chikara! Let’s fight!” and this starts fast and hard. The battle-hungry Oleg beats up Wani all around the room, culminating with a cannonball dive off the gymnasium stage. Wani finally counters Oleg with a superkick and goes to work wearing him down. Oleg battles back and almost has the win after More Speed and a choke slam but Wani traps him in a Kimura. Oleg escapes and is about to hit Off With His Head before the crazed Kobald runs in and switches places with Wani, demanding Oleg “fix him”. Oleg is about to oblige when Wani hits him with a staff, prompting a rare disqualification.

Winner: Oleg the Usurper

(Intermission)

Solo Darling & Travis Huckabee vs Chuck Taylor(tm) & DUSTIN: Chuck sings to Solo Daring before challenging “Huckleberry” to a fight he definitely cannot win. DUSTIN vaguely encourages Chuck from the corner before getting tagged in, going hold for hold with the old-school Huckabee. Solo tags in and gets tangled up in a wrist lock from DUSTIN while Chuck sings to her from the corner. Chuck tags in and continues singing. Solo tries to tag out but DUSTIN takes out “Huckleberry Finn” before she can. He recovers and they hit a series of tandem moves on Taylor(tm). DUSTIN breaks it up and Taylor catches Solo with a roll up for the pin! Taylor(tm) and DUSTIN have three points! A paper Wrestlemania sign is held up so Chuck can point at it

Winners: DUSTIN & Chuck Taylor(tm)

Announcer Vlad Radinov hosts a bad dance-off.

Ophidian vs Jeremy Leary: Ophidian counters much of Leary’s offense with his agility but Leary does a good job keeping the Master of Snake Style grounded as much as possible. Ophidian keeps the heat on and almost wins with a cobra clutch, a top rope double knee and a moonsault. Leary will not stay down (but his hair IS getting messy). Leary comes back with a huge side suplex and a pop-up Sole Food. Ophidian finally gets the pin after ground Leary and hitting 3 variants of double knees! Ophidian says Leary has earned his respect and offers his hand. Leary beats him down instead. Ophidian hypnotizes Leary and makes him dance for the crowd. Chikara, yo. 🙂

Winner: Ophidian

The Force (Officer Warren Barksdale & Officer Bruno Meloni) vs Sonny deFarge & Cornelius Crummels…FOR THE CHIKARA CAMPEONAS DE PAREJAS!!!: Because of the Season 17 time jump, it’s been a mystery who holds the tag team titles at this point. The mystery is solved! Your Chikara Campeonas de Parejas are Cornelius Crummels & Sonny deFarge and this is a title match contested under the traditional 2-out-of-3 falls.

1st Fall: DeFarge & Barksdale trade headlocks until the sickly carny wipes his nose and then Barksdale’s face to break away. Crummels and Meloni face off until the sneezing is too much for Bruno to bear. Barksdale provides him with rubber gloves and the lockup continues. The Force almost gets the first fall after several double teams but the champs are resilient. Meloni reverses a Defarge suplex to almost get the pin but Crummels switches the pin while ref Bryce is distracted to give the champs the first fall!

2nd Fall: Crummels and Defarge stay aggressive but the Force manages to isolate Crummels quickly and get a fast roll up to tie the match up!

3rd Fall: Huge top rope splash from Barksdale opens this up. The match quickly breaks down into fighting on the outside. Barksdale gets isolated by the champs and they double team him a bunch until Meloni gets the hot tag. He almost finishes it with a Case Closed elbow drop. The teams trade several roll up attempts. The Force decides to used escalated force and take out the champs with a Doomsday device on Crummels. Crummels nose wipes Meloni and they get the final fall after their undertook flipping splash! This was awesome!

Winners (and still Campeones de Parejas): Crummels & Defarge

Encore! – Juke Joint Lucas Calhoun vs Hermit Crab: This is fast and furious. Out to the outside immediately where they trade dives. Crab brings it in the ring and almost wins after a claw hold and a spring board elbow drop. Calhoun catches Hermit in a Samoan drop for the quick pin. This was fun but the crowd was clearly behind Hermit Crab.

Winner: Juke Joint Lucas Calhoun

This was Chikara’s first show in Maine in a lonnnnnnnng time and it delivered. Main event tag match was VERY good and showcased a lot of talent coming out of the Chikara Wrestle Factory. See you tomorrow in Enfield, CT!