Chris Hero to Main Event Evolve 76 & 77
– WWNLive issued the following statement today…
EVOLVE officials have decided to give Chris Hero the honor of having the main events of both EVOLVE 76 and EVOLVE 77. This is the last weekend we’ll see “Chris Hero” on the independents. He is arguably the greatest independent wrestler ever, undoubtedly the 2016 MVP and a quality person who has earned a special, final weekend. Be there and say goodbye, pay tribute and chant “Chris Is Awesome” one last time.
– Here are the updated cards for Evolve 76 & 77; both shows will air on FloSlam…
EVOLVE 76 – San Antonio, TX – January 27th – 8pm CST
* The Main Event: Chris Hero vs. Keith Lee
* Main Event #2 – EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match: Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb with Stokely Hathaway
* Grudge Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers
* Matt Riddle vs. ACH
* DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid
* Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa
* Chris Dickinson vs. Darby Allin
EVOLVE 77 – San Antonio, TX – January 28th – 2pm CST
* The Main Event: Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Main Event #2 – EVOLVE Title Match: Champion Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway defends vs. Jeff Cobb
* No DQ Match: Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN
* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH
* EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid
* Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Sammy Guevara & Jason Kincaid
* Plus more to be announced with Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers, Darby Allin, Peter Kaasa, plus more!