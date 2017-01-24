– WWNLive issued the following statement today…

EVOLVE officials have decided to give Chris Hero the honor of having the main events of both EVOLVE 76 and EVOLVE 77. This is the last weekend we’ll see “Chris Hero” on the independents. He is arguably the greatest independent wrestler ever, undoubtedly the 2016 MVP and a quality person who has earned a special, final weekend. Be there and say goodbye, pay tribute and chant “Chris Is Awesome” one last time.

– Here are the updated cards for Evolve 76 & 77; both shows will air on FloSlam…

EVOLVE 76 – San Antonio, TX – January 27th – 8pm CST

* The Main Event: Chris Hero vs. Keith Lee

* Main Event #2 – EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match: Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb with Stokely Hathaway

* Grudge Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

* Matt Riddle vs. ACH

* DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid

* Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa

* Chris Dickinson vs. Darby Allin